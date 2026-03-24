Follow police instructions, AP High Court tells Harsha Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday directed former MP GV Harsha Kumar to strictly adhere to the conditions imposed by the police for a meeting being organised in memory of Pastor Praveen Pagadala, who died under suspicious circumstances last year.

The court made it clear that Harsha Kumar would be held responsible if any law and order issues arise during the event. Justice Dr. Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao issued these orders.

Harsha Kumar had filed a petition stating that a memorial meeting was planned on March 24 to mark the first death anniversary of Praveen Pagadala, and alleged that the police were not responding to his request for permission.

During the hearing, the counsel for the police informed the court that the DSP had already granted permission for the meeting, along with certain conditions. After hearing both sides, the judge directed Harsha Kumar to strictly follow the police conditions and disposed of the petition.