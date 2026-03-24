Iconic buildings will come up in capital Amaravati: Minister Narayana

KAKINADA: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said the government proposed to construct iconic buildings in the capital Amaravati.

He said The Andhra Pradesh Assembly building will stand as an iconic structure worldwide with height of 250 metres. He said five more buildings including the AP High Court, will also be constructed as iconic landmarks in Amaravati.

Narayana spoke to the media in Kakinada after attending the erstwhile East Godavari District Development Review Committee meeting held at the Zilla Parishad hall on Monday.

Narayana informed the Central government Centre has allocated Rs 15,000 crore for capital Amaravati on the request of the Chief Minister, and Rs 11,000 crore has been mobilised from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) for construction of the capital.

He added that around 5,000 acres of developed land have already been mobilised as investment for the state capital’s construction. All estimations were done during the capital’s establishment planning, he noted.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government collected garbage tax from the public.

Narayana said around 7,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste is produced daily in the state, and all of it is now being processed to ensure a clean environment. The Minister criticised the YSRCP government had turned the administration as garbage.

He said they could not expect the alliance government to streamline administration easily, as they had destroyed all departments by diverting funds due to poor planning, leaving behind crores of rupees in debt.