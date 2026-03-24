Kumaraswamy assures revival and growth of RINL

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumara swamy on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), and reiterated the Centre’s support for the revival and growth of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The Minister, who is in the city for the inauguration of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant, was accompanied by Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. He inspected key units including the Coke Oven Batteries, Blast Furnace-3, and the Wire Rod Mill.

During the visit, Kumaraswamy reviewed operational performance, production efficiency, and by-product recovery systems. He was briefed on the coke-making process, where coking coal is heated in the absence of air to produce metallurgical coke, an essential input for blast furnace operations.

At Blast Furnace-3, recommissioned in June 2025, the Minister interacted with employees and appreciated their efforts in improving production. Congratulating RINL staff for achieving the best production this year, he expressed hope the plant will be run with the same dedication and make it the best steel plant in the country.