Prepare action plan to provide PNG connections to all households: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that shifting towards alternative energy sources like the Pumped Natural Gas (PNG), encouraging the usage of electric appliances will come in handy to face the shortage of LPG, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested the officials to prepare an action plan in the direction of providing PNG connection to every household in the State.

Chairing a review with the officials at his camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister took stock of LPG supply and crop damage caused by recent unseasonal rains.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that while 2.34 lakh PNG connections are currently available across the state, only about 60,000 consumers have availed them so far. Expressing concern over the low utilisation, the Chief Minister set a target to achieve 100 percent usage and instructed officials to ensure that each district is allotted a minimum of 10,000 new connections.

He also directed officials to write to the Union Minister regarding the restoration of the Srikakulam - Kakinada gas pipeline and to issue approvals for the AP City Gas Distribution Network .

Highlighting the ongoing gas shortage as an opportunity for the power sector, the Chief Minister suggested promoting alternative cooking solutions such as induction stoves and electric cookers. He also emphasised prioritising LPG cylinder distribution to key sectors including educational institutions, hospitals, Anganwadis, Anna canteens, and hotels. Officials said that 1.80 lakh LPG cylinders have been distributed daily for domestic use on an average in the past five days. Additionally, the state currently has gas reserves of 14,444 metric tonnes.

While reviewing the reports on crop losses due to untimely rains, the Chief Minister instructed officials to submit a detailed assessment by March 26. He stressed the importance of crop management and diversification, noting that the agriculture sector has recorded a 40 percent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and a 71% increase in production.