Turmeric farmers in AP worried about low market price

ONGOLE: Turmeric farmers in the combined Prakasam district are facing severe price distress despite a good yield this season. Traders are offering only Rs 9,000–10,000 per quintal compared with Rs 14,000 weeks ago, leaving cultivators worried.

According to horticulture officials, turmeric is grown across 550–600 hectares in the Markapuram district limits. Rising cultivation costs, up 30–40% from previous years, have further strained them. “We spent around Rs 4-4.2 lakh per hectare, but yields fell to 20-25 quintals per acre from 30-35 earlier,” said P Srinivasa Rao of Giddalur. “We request the government to provide a minimum support price.”

Farmers usually sell at Duggirala, Kadapa markets, but allege agencies are undercutting prices compared with Maharashtra’s Sangli market, which offers Rs 12,000 per quintal.