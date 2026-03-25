Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to accused in multi-crore liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Anil Chokra, one of the accused in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime while imposing strict conditions. Chokra is accused of creating shell companies to divert liquor funds.

The court noted that the investigation into his role has already been completed and that the agency has filed a chargesheet. It observed that key evidence, including bank records and company documents, is securely in the custody of authorities, leaving minimal scope for tampering.

The court also pointed out that the trial is likely to take a long time, and keeping the accused in prolonged judicial custody would violate Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to personal liberty.