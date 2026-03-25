Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with Centre for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 was signed between the Centre and the Government of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi on Tuesday, in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.
Senior officials from both the Centre and the State exchanged the copies of agreement, aimed at accelerating the implementation of the rural drinking water mission.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan participated in the event via video conference from the State Secretariat.
Patil lauded the efforts of Naidu in extending the JJM by taking up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naidu reaffirmed the AP government’s commitment to supply of uninterrupted and safe drinking water to every rural household under the JJM by 2028.
The State is prioritising the operation and maintenance of rural drinking water supply systems, he said, mentioning that a comprehensive policy in this regard was introduced in September 2025.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Modi for extending the JJM until 2028.
‘Govt firm on tap connections for all households’
He also urged the Centre to extend support to the State for completing the Polavaram Irrigation Project by the time of Godavari Pushkarams.
The Jal Shakti Minister revealed that in the first phase of the mission, tap connections were provided to 16 crore households across the country, while another 3 crore households are yet to be covered. DWCRA groups could be roped in to undertake testing of water quality, which would empower rural women, he felt.
The JJM has already alleviated the burden of fetching water from far off places for nearly 9 crore women nationwide, he highlighted.
Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to achieving the mission’s objective of providing safe drinking water to every household in every village. He, however, stressed the need for enhanced financial assistance from the Centre for the implementation of the mission.
The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that shortcomings in the DPR prepared during the previous regime had impacted the mission’s effectiveness. Despite the sanction of funds by the Centre based on revised proposals, nearly 13 lakh households would still remain outside the purview of the mission under the current allocations, he said.
“Even if the entire sanctioned funds are utilised, we may not be able to provide tap connections to all households. We request the Centre to provide additional funds to achieve universal coverage,” he said.