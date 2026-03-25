Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with Centre for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 was signed between the Centre and the Government of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi on Tuesday, in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

Senior officials from both the Centre and the State exchanged the copies of agreement, aimed at accelerating the implementation of the rural drinking water mission.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan participated in the event via video conference from the State Secretariat.

Patil lauded the efforts of Naidu in extending the JJM by taking up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naidu reaffirmed the AP government’s commitment to supply of uninterrupted and safe drinking water to every rural household under the JJM by 2028.

The State is prioritising the operation and maintenance of rural drinking water supply systems, he said, mentioning that a comprehensive policy in this regard was introduced in September 2025.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Modi for extending the JJM until 2028.