Diesel shortage hit fishing in Andhra Pradesh: Boat owners

VISAKHAPATNAM: The East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India has said fishermen in Andhra Pradesh are facing difficulties due to diesel shortage and recent policy changes affecting the sector.
Addressing a press conference on the Gangamma temple premises in the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on Tuesday, the association president, Vasupalli Janakiram, said fishing activity has been affected for the past 10 days as boats have remained anchored due to lack of diesel. He attributed the situation partly to global developments, and said fishermen were left without work.
He claimed the association had approached the district administration seeking a solution, but the issue remains unresolved. He also stated that the Fisheries Cooperative Society had not extended adequate support. “Fish availability has already declined due to pollution, and the annual fishing ban period is fast approaching. In the absence of timely supply of subsidised diesel, fishermen could face further hardship,” he said.
Janakiram maintained the classification of the fisheries sector under the industrial category by the Centre had led to an increase of about `24 per litre in diesel prices at fishing harbours.
“While some States had taken steps to address the issue, no such relief had been provided in Andhra Pradesh,” he said, urging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take up the matter with the Union government and seek measures to stabilise diesel prices for the fishing community.
He also raised concern over the allocation of land at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, alleging that around 28 acres had been allotted to a private company without consulting local fishermen. He called for a review of any move towards privatisation of fishing harbours. Janakiram sought measures to prevent fishing boats from Tamil Nadu from entering Andhra Pradesh waters, stating that such activity affects local fishermen.
He also alleged lapses in law enforcement related to seized boats. The association opposed the proposed Rare Earth Mineral Corridor announced in the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, citing concern over environmental impact and livelihoods. He also criticised the allocation of coastal resources to private entities, including Adani Group.