Dy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for fair delimitation in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has called for a pragmatic and public welfare-oriented approach to the upcoming constituency delimitation process and urged public representatives to act responsibly and ensure fairness.

Chairing a meeting of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said the delimitation exercise should be carried out strictly in accordance with norms and with a focus on public interest.

He recalled the developments during the 2009 delimitation and advised leaders to draw lessons from past experiences.

Welcoming the Centre’s decision to increase constituencies by 50%, he said the move would result in the addition of around 88 Assembly seats and up to 12 Lok Sabha seats in the State, enabling nearly 100 new representatives to enter legislative bodies. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of leaders to ensure the process is not misused.

Pawan Kalyan directed the Jana Sena Party to form a committee of MLAs to study delimitation-related issues and recommend a course of action. He asked party Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar to constitute the panel.

With local body elections expected soon, the JSP chief wanted the party leaders to prepare with a clear strategy and work towards ensuring victory for alliance candidates. He stressed the need for coordination among coalition partners at the grassroots level and called for focused efforts to replicate past electoral successes.