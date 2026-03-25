Intel wing busts terror module in Vijayawada, three held

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the State Counter Intelligence wing, in coordination with city police, have busted a suspected terror module with the arrest of three youths in Vijayawada for allegedly promoting anti-national ideology on social media and maintaining links with terror networks.

The arrested youths were identified as Mohammad Rahmatullah Sharif (23), Mirza Sohail Baig (23), and Mohammad Danish (27). They were produced in the local court, which remanded them to judicial custody till April 6.

Police said the arrests followed specific intelligence inputs and sustained monitoring of radical content circulating online, indicating the presence of a wider inter-state network. Investigators have also identified the suspected involvement of at least 10 other individuals linked to efforts to promote a “Khilafat” movement in India.

A search operation was conducted at Sharif’s residence in Wynchipet, where the sleuths seized electronic devices, storage media, and literature linked to extremist ideology.