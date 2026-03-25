Mini hotels shut due to short supply of LPG cylinders in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district

KAKINADA: Due to the short supply of LPG refills, many mini hotels and restaurants have been closed in Kakinada in recent days.

The scarcity stems from supply disruptions caused by the Israel-USA and Iran war in Gulf region for three weeks. As a result, hundreds of hotel owners and thousands of workers left without work and income.

They are struggling to make a living with no viable alternatives. This situation is gradually driving up unemployment due to depleted resources.

One of the hotels, named “Dadi Mess” which is in front of the Kakinada District collectorate, closed recently.

The mess owner Satyanarayana, his family members, and staff completely left the hotel business. As a result, the five workers have not found any work outside in the hotel sector.

Following raids by Civil Supplies Department staff, hotel owners could not risk legal issues. Therefore, more than 200 mini hotels shut down in Kakinada city and its outskirts. On average, 1,000 people lost their employment due to shut down of hotels and restaurants and other eateries. Many small hotels have decreased curry varieties in the daily menu.