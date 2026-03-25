Minister Nara Lokesh unveils ‘TDP 3.0’ with major reforms

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Tuesday announced that the party is set to undergo major structural reforms as part of its ‘TDP 3.0’ vision aimed at strengthening the organisation.

Lokesh, who arrived at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday interacted with the party cluster in-charges during the training session.

Speaking on the occasion, he described the party as a ‘university’ that has produced several prominent leaders over the years. The first and second Chief Ministers from Telangana rose to that level from the TDP university itself, he said.

He said the party is introducing technological tools, including the ‘My TDP’ app, to identify active members and improve organisational efficiency.

“Through technology, we can distinguish between those who are working and those who are not. Alongside training programmes, we are also creating awareness on using the app effectively,” he said.

Referring to political developments between 2019 and 2024, Lokesh alleged that party leaders faced multiple challenges, including legal cases and attacks. He also mentioned that TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was jailed for 53 days, which triggered a statewide movement.

He claimed that the subsequent electoral outcome saw the alliance secure a sweeping victory, winning 94% of seats, while the YSRCP was reduced to 11 seats.

Highlighting the importance of grassroots leadership, Lokesh said cluster in-charges play a key role in managing booth-level operations and strengthening the party structure.

He urged them engage actively with local units, and ensure effective coordination.

The TDP national general secretary stressed that collective efforts at the booth level could help the party win all 175 Assembly seats in the future.