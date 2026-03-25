No legal ban on acting career for politicos: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed against Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, observing that there is no legal bar on political leaders acting in films.

The petition was filed by former IAS officer Vijay Kumar, who alleged that Pawan Kalyan misused his official position and government funds in connection with the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

He sought directions for a fair probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and requested the court to restrain Pawan Kalyan from acting in films, participating in entertainment activities, producing or promoting movies, and endorsing advertisements.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Dr Jyotirmayi Pratapa rejected the petition. The judge had earlier reserved orders on September 24 last year after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court agreed with the submissions made by Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas and Additional Advocate General Ivana Sambasiva Pratap, who argued that there is no prohibition under law preventing elected representatives from engaging in film-related activities.