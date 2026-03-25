Relief to Rural Development Trust as FCRA licence renewed

ANANTAPUR : The Rural Development Trust (RDT), a leading non-governmental organisation serving several regions of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the erstwhile Anantapur district, has secured fresh approval under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) from the Central Government, bringing relief after months of uncertainty.
Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Anantapur, RDT has played a key role in rural development through its work in healthcare, education, women empowerment, sustainable livelihoods and sports. Over the years, it has significantly improved the socio-economic conditions of lakhs of people in the region.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier denied renewal of RDT’s FCRA licence on April 21, 2025. The organisation reapplied on May 17, following which widespread protests were held by public organisations, political parties and civil society groups, urging both the State and Central governments to reconsider the decision. Public representatives from the district also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention.
After a detailed review, the Ministry granted fresh FCRA approval on March 23, 2026. A new registration number has been issued, valid till March 22, 2031.
Welcoming the decision, RDT Programme Director Moncho Ferrer said the organisation is ‘very pleased’ with the renewal. He said RDT has consistently worked for the welfare of people.
RDT currently reaches over 19.26 lakh people, covering around 4.5 lakh families in 3,906 villages across 152 mandals in AP and Telangana.
In the healthcare sector, it runs three rural hospitals at Bathalapalli, Kalyandurg and Kanekal with a total capacity of 611 beds and 691 medical staff. The facilities handle around 8.5 lakh outpatient visits and 60,000 inpatient cases annually, besides conducting about 15,000 deliveries and surgeries each year. Specialised care is also provided for HIV and tuberculosis patients.
In education, RDT has achieved near-universal enrolment at the primary and high school levels, while supporting over 10,000 students in higher education.
Women empowerment initiatives have brought over 90,000 women into self-help groups, while ecological and habitat programmes have created water harvesting structures.
Through its sports academy, RDT has reached over 16,000 children, using sports as a tool for social change.
With its integrated development approach, RDT continues to play a vital role in improving the quality of life in rural communities across the region.