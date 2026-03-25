Relief to Rural Development Trust as FCRA licence renewed

ANANTAPUR : The Rural Development Trust (RDT), a leading non-governmental organisation serving several regions of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the erstwhile Anantapur district, has secured fresh approval under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) from the Central Government, bringing relief after months of uncertainty.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Anantapur, RDT has played a key role in rural development through its work in healthcare, education, women empowerment, sustainable livelihoods and sports. Over the years, it has significantly improved the socio-economic conditions of lakhs of people in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier denied renewal of RDT’s FCRA licence on April 21, 2025. The organisation reapplied on May 17, following which widespread protests were held by public organisations, political parties and civil society groups, urging both the State and Central governments to reconsider the decision. Public representatives from the district also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention.

After a detailed review, the Ministry granted fresh FCRA approval on March 23, 2026. A new registration number has been issued, valid till March 22, 2031.

Welcoming the decision, RDT Programme Director Moncho Ferrer said the organisation is ‘very pleased’ with the renewal. He said RDT has consistently worked for the welfare of people.