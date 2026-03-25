Rs 37-crore waste management plan to tackle garbage crisis in West Godavari towns in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A major initiative to address the growing garbage problem in several towns of West Godavari district is set to begin soon, with the government preparing a Rs 37-crore action plan focused on waste segregation and recycling.

The project will be implemented through a designated agency under the supervision of the Public Health Engineering Department.

The need for an effective waste management system has become evident in Bhimavaram, where heaps of garbage have piled up along the Yanamadurru drain near the town entrance.

The foul smell from the dump along the Bhimavaram-Gollavanitippa road has become a major inconvenience for commuters, who often have to cover their noses when traffic slows down in the area.

At present, around 370 tonnes of waste are generated daily in six municipalities-Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Palakollu, Akiveedu and Narasapuram.

A large portion of this waste is currently being dumped in drains, irrigation canals and vacant lands, or burnt in the open. Such practices have raised serious concerns about public health and environmental pollution, contaminating both water bodies and air. The situation has also impacted the sanitation rankings of these towns.

Under the proposed plan, designated dumping yards will be developed where collected waste will be segregated into wet and dry categories.

Recyclable materials such as plastic and paper will be sent to recycling units, while wet waste will be processed into organic manure. Infrastructure, including sheds and cement platforms, will be constructed at these sites. Land has already been identified for the facilities.

Four acres each are required in Bhimavaram, Tanuku and Tadepalligudem, while Palakollu will need two acres. Akiveedu and Narasapuram require 1.20 acres and 1.60 acres, respectively.

Public Health Engineering Executive Engineer RR Vijay told to TNIE that the daily cost of segregation and recycling operations in the six towns will be around Rs 2.03 lakh.

The municipal bodies will monitor day-to-day operations, while the engineering department will oversee construction and agency coordination.