TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu: Polavaram works hit during YSRCP regime

VIJAYAWADA: Raising serious concern in Parliament during the discussion on the Finance Bill, TDP Parliamentary Party leader and MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu highlighted what he described as ‘massive irregularities’ in the execution of the Polavaram Project under the previous YSRCP government, citing findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report 2025.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the MP termed Polavaram as the ‘lifeline of Andhra Pradesh’, emphasising its critical role in irrigating lakhs of acres and providing drinking water to millions of households. He noted that while both the public and the Central Government have consistently supported the project, lapses in implementation between 2019 and 2024 severely impacted its progress.

Referring to specific observations in the CAG report, Lavu pointed out that the State government reduced project allocations by nearly 50 per cent between 2019-21 and 2022-23. He further said that funds amounting to `2,097 crore, released by the Centre for land acquisition and R&R, remained unpaid during 2022 and 2023.

He said that despite strong backing from the Centre and the aspirations of the people of AP, administrative lapses and flawed implementation during the previous regime led to the derailment of the project.