Three Visakhapatnam-Tirupati special trains to run as weekly express services

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Ministry of Railways has approved the regularisation of three Train-on-Demand special services as weekly express trains, aimed at improving passenger convenience and connectivity.

According to officials, the Visakhapatnam-Tirupati special trains (08547/08548) will be operated as weekly express services (18505/18506) from April 1 and 2.

Train No. 18505 will depart Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on Wednesdays and reach Tirupati at 9.30 am the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 18506 will leave Tirupati at 9.50 pm on Thursdays and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.30 pm on Fridays. Similarly, the Visakhapatnam-Charlapalli special trains (08579/08580) will be regularised as weekly express services (18527/18528) from April 3 and 4.

Train No. 18527 will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.30 pm on Fridays and reach Charlapalli at 8 am the next day. The return service, Train No. 18528, will depart Charlapalli at 2.30 pm on Saturdays and reach Visakhapatnam at 5.20 am the following day. The Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru special train (08581) will be operated as Train No. 18509 from April 5.