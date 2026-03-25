Works of 150 Ayush health centres going on at a brisk pace: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has said the construction and modernisation works of 150 Ayush health centres across the State are progressing at a brisk pace. The initiative aims to strengthen traditional systems of medicine and improve healthcare access for people in both rural and urban areas, he said.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Health Minister said the project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore. He expressed confidence that all facilities will be completed and made operational within the next two months.

The large-scale infrastructure push is being undertaken as part of the 2025-26 annual plan under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM). Funds have been sanctioned for both construction of new buildings and upgrading of existing centres under the AYUSH system, which includes Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

Out of the total, modernisation is being carried out at 90 existing centres, while 60 new Ayush health centres are being established in government hospitals. These include 26 centres in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 26 in Community Health Centres (CHCs), and eight in district hospitals. Nearly 50% of the works have already been completed. The new facilities are being developed in line with the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines and the branding norms of Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

Each centre will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including separate rooms for medical officers, pharmacy units, reception areas, and sanitation facilities.

Additionally, eight district hospitals located in Eluru, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Nandyal are set to get Ayush new health centres, and each will be built at an estimated cost of `50 lakh, he added.