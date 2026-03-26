13 people killed in Andhra Pradesh bus fire; PM Modi announces ex gratia

At least 13 people were killed and 22 others were injured after a private bus caught fire after it struck a tipper lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district on Thursday.

According to officials, the impact of the collision led to a fire in the bus, leaving several passengers trapped. Many of the victims were charred to death.

Officials said rescue operations are ongoing while a command and control room has been set up at Markapuram deputy collector's office to assist families.

The private bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagtiyal in Telangana when the accident occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am.

The truck overturned and the front of the bus was completely sheared off by the force of the collision.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives. He directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and submit a detailed report.