14 persons killed in bus fire in Andhra’s Markapuram

At least 14 people were killed and 23 others were injured after a private bus caught fire following a collision with a tipper lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district on Thursday.

According to officials, the impact of the collision led to a fire in the bus, leaving several passengers trapped. Many of the victims were charred to death.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju confirmed the casualties, stating that the injured, including the driver, have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Authorities are continuing efforts to gather complete details about the incident.

The bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was travelling from Jagityal in Telangana to Kaligiri in Nellore district at the time of the accident. The driver of the tipper lorry also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives. He directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and submit a detailed report.