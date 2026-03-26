Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha moots smart policing

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a crucial meeting with representatives of the Singapore police to explore advancements in modern policing on Wednesday.

During the meeting held at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh police officials and Singapore police engaged in detailed discussions on the “smart policing” practices being implemented in Singapore, with a particular focus on the use of advanced technology in ensuring public safety and efficient law enforcement.

The delegation shared insights into their technology-driven administrative reforms, including integrated surveillance systems, data-based policing strategies, and rapid response mechanisms.

Officials also deliberated on the feasibility of adapting these global best practices to suit the specific needs and conditions of the state.

The discussions emphasised strengthening policing infrastructure through digital transformation and improving coordination among various law enforcement units.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha underlined that the State government is committed to incorporating international standards and cutting-edge technologies into the state’s policing system. She stated that such initiatives would significantly enhance the delivery of police services in the State.