Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board gets second place in perception survey

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Chairman P Krishnaiah on Wednesday said the APPCB got the second place at the State level by achieving 88.2% in the perception survey for the month of February.

The APPCB is working with greater determination in line with the clear target set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to achieve a score of 90% and above.

The district-wise performance should be reviewed, and districts with lower scores should take immediate steps to improve their performance, Krishnaiah said.

“Securing a better position in the perception survey, which reflects public opinion, indicates growing public trust in the services of the organisation. The APPCB has been continuously undertaking innovative initiatives in areas such as pollution control, environmental protection, and delivering transparent services,” he highlighted.

The Chairman said the APPCB is striving to secure the top place in the State through measures such as increasing public participation in environmental protection, effective monitoring of industries, and expansion of digital services.