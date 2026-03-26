Evolve plan to utilise PM-eBus Sewa: Andhra Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad to RTC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad has directed officials of the APSRTC to formulate a comprehensive plan to fully utilise the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

Presiding over the 3rd State-Level Sanctioning Committee meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need to take appropriate measures to introduce e-buses in the State under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, specifically to replace the RTC’s aging fleet.

The introduction of e-buses is aimed at achieving objectives such as fuel conservation, pollution control, and other related benefits, he said.

Sai Prasad asked the RTC officials to provide adequate training to the staff, including drivers and technical personnel, in maintenance and operation of e-buses.

The PM-eBus Sewa scheme aims to introduce 10,000 AC e-buses across 116 cities in 26 States and Union Territories by the end of 2027.

The e-buses are being introduced to cater to the transportation needs of cities and towns with a population ranging from 3 lakh to 40 lakh.

The introduction of e-buses is expected to significantly enhance the commuting experience for citizens. This project has been launched with the specific objective of benefiting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings), made a PowerPoint presentation on the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

Efforts are on to introduce 750 e-buses across 11 cities, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa, Tirupati and Anantapur in the first phase.

About 100 e-buses are already operational in Tirupati, he said. He also outlined plans to phase out RTC buses that have completed 15 years of service on an annual basis, and to introduce e-buses in their place. RTC MD N Balasubrahmanyam, Finance Secretary D Ronald Rose and other officials were present.