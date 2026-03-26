Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer: Andhra University a symbol of century of academic legacy & steady progress

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marking a major milestone in its academic journey, Andhra University celebrated its 91st and 92nd combined convocation amid its centenary year in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Syed Abdul Nazeer described the institution as a symbol of a century of academic legacy and steady progress.

Delivering the convocation address, the Governor noted that the university has contributed consistently to higher education, research, and innovation, gaining recognition at national and international levels.

He observed that Andhra University has produced graduates who have made contributions in diverse fields, reflecting its role in shaping skilled and responsible individuals.

Recalling the contributions of former leaders, he referred to the vision of Sir CR Reddy, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and VS Krishna in building the institution. He also mentioned that personalities such as Nobel laureate CV Raman and statistician CR Rao have been associated with the university.

He added that the institution continues to maintain academic standards with NAAC A++ accreditation and ISO certification, while making progress in research, innovation, and other academic activities.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor stated that obtaining a degree marks the beginning of a new phase rather than the end of education.