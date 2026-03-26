Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer: Andhra University a symbol of century of academic legacy & steady progress

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marking a major milestone in its academic journey, Andhra University celebrated its 91st and 92nd combined convocation amid its centenary year in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Syed Abdul Nazeer described the institution as a symbol of a century of academic legacy and steady progress.
Delivering the convocation address, the Governor noted that the university has contributed consistently to higher education, research, and innovation, gaining recognition at national and international levels.
He observed that Andhra University has produced graduates who have made contributions in diverse fields, reflecting its role in shaping skilled and responsible individuals.
Recalling the contributions of former leaders, he referred to the vision of Sir CR Reddy, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and VS Krishna in building the institution. He also mentioned that personalities such as Nobel laureate CV Raman and statistician CR Rao have been associated with the university.
He added that the institution continues to maintain academic standards with NAAC A++ accreditation and ISO certification, while making progress in research, innovation, and other academic activities.
Addressing the graduating students, the Governor stated that obtaining a degree marks the beginning of a new phase rather than the end of education.
He advised students to pursue their goals with discipline, confidence, and ethical values, and encouraged them to focus on personal and professional development.
“Keep politics away from the university premises. Those who are not students of Andhra University must not be allowed to remain on campus under any circumstances,” asserted the Governor firmly, in a call to students.
During the ceremony, honorary doctorates were conferred on Bank of America Vice Chairman and alumnus Poornachandra Rao Saggurti, and noted Telugu writer and Sahitya Akademi awardee Tallavajhala Patanjali Sastry.
Best Research Awards were presented to Prof P Jagadeeswara Rao and Prof CNV Satyanarayana Reddy. A total of 17 research medals and 13 research prizes were awarded across faculties.
Seven candidates received MPhil degrees, while 441 were awarded PhDs. In addition, 174 UG and PG medals and 437 prizes were distributed.
Vice-Chancellor GP Rajasekhar emphasised the need for the university to progress further in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He acknowledged the support of various stakeholders and called for continued efforts to strengthen the institution in its next phase of growth.