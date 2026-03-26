Heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh for three months: Special Chief Secretary Jayalakshmi

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued a warning over rising temperatures and likely heatwave conditions over the next three months, urging people to remain cautious and take necessary precautions on Wednesday.

Special Chief Secretary G. Jayalakshmi stressed on the need for preparedness during a review meeting held with officials of various departments through RTGS.

She noted that temperatures across several parts of the state are already ranging between 40°C and 42°C and are expected to rise further in the coming days.

Officials from disaster management and allied departments were directed to intensify awareness campaigns to educate the public on heatwave safety measures.

Officials were instructed to implement the ‘Heat Wave Action Plan-2026’ and appoint nodal officers at state, district, and divisional levels for better coordination.

Public awareness campaigns will be carried out extensively through various media platforms, along with advance alerts in high-temperature areas.

Authorities were instructed to ensure basic facilities such as drinking water, buttermilk, tents, and first aid at worksites. With examinations underway, adequate arrangements including safe drinking water are to be ensured at exam centres.