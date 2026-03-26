Jagan slams CM Naidu on steel plant campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for indulging in blatant credit theft and misleading propaganda over the ArcelorMittal steel plant.

Addressing a meeting with Addanki constituency leaders, local body representatives, and party cadres at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan said that the groundwork for the steel plant was laid during his tenure and not by the present government but during the YSRCP rule.

He stated that during his Davos visit in 2022, he had held discussions with Aditya Mittal and reached a preliminary understanding on setting up a steel plant in AP. He added that the company had also agreed to invest Rs 4,800 crore in the Greenko project in Kurnool and that multiple locations, including Nakkapalli, were shown to the company, which was finalised before the elections.