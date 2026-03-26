No shortage of funds for Polavaram: Union Secretary VL Kantharao

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Water Resources Secretary VL Kantharao has reiterated that there is no shortage of funds for the Polavaram project, with adequate budget provisions made for both the current and next financial years. He said a comprehensive plan is in place to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, Kantharao said the office was shifted from Hyderabad to ensure closer monitoring of works. He also reviewed ongoing construction at the project site.

Nearly 20 agencies are working in coordination to expedite completion within 15 months, with a target set for June 2027.

Kantharao stressed the need to accelerate progress and clarified that design-related matters are with the Central Water Commission, where a dedicated team is finalising them. “There are no issues with the design. Quality and skilled execution are our top priorities,” he said. He added that monthly review meetings will be held to monitor the project works.