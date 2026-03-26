Promote 10K homestays in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu to tourism officials

VIJAYAWADA: Besides directing the officials to constitute a high-level board/committee led by the Chief Secretary to promote tourism in the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need to make available 50,000 hotel rooms by 2029 to cater to the needs of the increasing number of tourists to the State.

At the same time, he directed officials to promote 10,000 homestays across key tourist destinations.

Addressing a review meeting on tourism department at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the government is planning large-scale development of beaches from Baruva to Nellore, along with enhancing eco-tourism circuits in regions such as Araku Valley, Maredumilli and Chintapalli.

He called for establishment of caravan parks in at least 10-15 locations, enabling families to safely experience nature with proper amenities.

The Chief Minister said the state government plans to introduce Caravan parks and tent cities (target: 1,000 units by Godavari Pushkarams) Amusement parks in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam in addition to promotion of eco and temple tourism in coordination with forest and endowments departments.

The Chief Minister stressed fast-tracking development of major tourist spots including Gandikota,Suryalanka Beach and Borra Caves. He directed officials to complete Godavari Pushkar Ghat works by August and restoration works on Havelock Bridge by December, allowing tourist access.