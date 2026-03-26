Special Assembly session on March 28 for resolution on capital Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The special session of the AP Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on March 28, will adopt a resolution urging the Union Government to grant legal sanctity to Amaravati as the Capital City of Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the Centre, which seriously considered the request made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital of AP, and prepared the ground to take up the issue in the ongoing session of Parliament, asked the AP government to send a resolution in this regard after adopting it in the State Assembly.

It is learnt that the Centre made a suggestion to the State government to amend the CRDA 2014 resolution. Hence, the State government has decided to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly on March 28 to adopt a resolution declaring Amaravati as the capital of AP and send it to the Centre.

According to sources, the Union Cabinet will give its nod after receiving the resolution adopted by the AP Assembly, and an announcement declaring Amaravati as the capital city of AP is expected to be made during the current session of Parliament. The Centre has made the suggestion to adopt a fresh resolution on the State capital to avoid any technical or legal complications in the future, sources added. Farmers who provided land for the capital city, have also sought legal sanctity for Amaravati.

Meanwhile, a notification was issued by Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday, summoning the AP Legislative Assembly to meet for its sixth session at 11 am on Saturday.