Tobacco auctions commence at Podili platform in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The Tobacco Board Executive Director Viswa Sree, along with Southern Region Manager G Leela Krishna Prasad and officials, inaugurated the first phase of tobacco auctions for the 2025-26 season at the Podili 1 (No-22) auction platform on Wednesday.

Auctions began simultaneously at Podili 1 and Kandukuru 1 (No. 26) in the Southern Light Soils (SLS) region.

The remaining nine platforms in both SLS and Southern Black Soils (SBS) regions will commence auctions in the second phase from April 9.

Farmers brought bright-grade tobacco bales to the platforms with hopes of better prices.

However, buyers offered only an average of Rs 250 per kg, disappointing growers who had received Rs 280 per kg last season. A total of 45 bales (27 at Podili and 18 at Kandukuru) were auctioned, all at the same rate. “We expected higher prices for our F1 grade stocks, but buyers offered only Rs 250 per kg. Last season, we lost nearly Rs 2 lakh per barn, and with doubled expenditure this year, losses may worsen. The Board must intervene to rescue us,” said Venkateswara Rao, a farmer from Podili mandal.

The Tobacco Board permitted cultivation in 58,000 hectares for the 2025‑26 season, with a production target of 88.98 million kg. However, farmers have reportedly cultivated around 84,000 hectares, and output is expected to touch 147.3 million kg, far exceeding the permitted extent.

Prasad appealed to growers to bring their best-grade produce to secure better prices and cooperate with officials for the peaceful conduct of auctions.