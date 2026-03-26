Two more with links to terror module held in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the busting of a suspected terror module in Vijayawada city, two more accused were arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two arrested were identified as Sayeeda Begum of Hyderabad, and Abdul Salaam of Ballari. The duo was sent to judicial remand till April 6.

According to the remand report submitted by the police, Sayeeda Begum (38) was working as a domestic help in her locality and got attracted to anti-national ideology. She is suspected to be another mastermind in influencing youngsters with radical ideologies.

“She is in contact with a Pakistani handler and other accused in the case Shadaman Dilkash of Bihar. Also, she used to be in touch with other accused through Instagram groups and posted many radical and religious posts and banned literature in the group sharing information among the fellow group members. Sayeeda Begum was instrumental in creating various groups where many youngsters were lured and brainwashed,” said sources close to the investigation team.

It may be recalled that sleuths of the State Counter Intelligence Wing, in coordination with the city police, had busted a suspected terror module with the arrest of three youths in Vijayawada for allegedly promoting anti-national ideology on social media and maintaining links with terror networks.

It is learnt that Shadaman Dilkash and two other accused in the terror network are also taken into custody, and being brought to Vijayawada.