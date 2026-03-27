1 lakh PNG connections in a month, says Minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is intensifying its push for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, targeting over one lakh new connections within a month, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced on Thursday. Speaking at a media conference in the AP Secretariat, he said approvals for PNG connections will be issued within 24 hours to apartments, commercial establishments, and industrial units.

Highlighting the benefits of PNG, the minister said it is cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and ensures uninterrupted gas supply. He urged apartment residents, businesses, and industries to make full use of this facility and called for greater public awareness on PNG usage. The government is taking steps to shift LPG consumers in major urban centres such as Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati towards PNG.

Plans are also underway to provide PNG connections to prominent temples including Tirupati, Kanaka Durga Temple, Srikalahasti, Annavaram, and Simhachalam, along with Anna Canteens. Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State is prioritising PNG expansion.

The minister noted that higher GST rates in the past had slowed PNG adoption, and now efforts are being made to extend the Deepam subsidy scheme benefits to PNG users. Eligible consumers will receive subsidy benefits every two months, with Rs 2,400 (equivalent to three LPG cylinders) transferred via DBT. The state currently has around 94 lakh Deepam scheme beneficiaries.