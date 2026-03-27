72 TMT LPG, over 2.3 lakh MT crude oil set to arrive at Visakhapatnam Port

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid ongoing global developments influencing energy supply chains, Visakhapatnam Port is set to receive multiple consignments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil over the coming days, according to port sources.

A total of 72,000 tonnes (72 TMT) of LPG will arrive in three separate shipments beginning Friday. The LPG carrier BW Birch is expected on March 27 with 24 TMT of cargo, transshipped from within India. Two additional vessels, namely Hellas Gladiator and Gas Jupiter, are scheduled to arrive on March 30, each carrying 24 TMT. While Hellas Gladiator has loaded its cargo from the Netherlands, Gas Jupiter is transporting LPG sourced from the United States.

In addition to LPG, substantial volumes of crude oil is also expected to the port. Approximately 99,898 MT of blended crude oil will be brought in by MT Desh Gaurav, which is scheduled to arrive at 20:00 hrs on April 5. The vessel has loaded its cargo at Mundra and is handled by agent AVBGPR.

Further, MT Jumbo is expected to arrive on March 27 (PM hours) carrying 136,728 MT of crude oil sourced from Russia. Another tanker, MT Fondeya, is scheduled for arrival on April 2 (PM hours) with 96,542 MT of crude oil, also of Russian origin.

Both vessels are represented by agent NAVSHIP. Together, these shipments account for a significant inflow of crude oil to the port over the next week.

Recent weeks have also seen steady LPG traffic at the port. The LPG carrier Lupinus, carrying 22 TMT from Qatar, arrived on February 26 and sailed on March 3. Similarly, AI Wukir brought 26 TMT from the UAE, arriving on March 7 and departing on March 12.