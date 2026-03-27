72 TMT LPG, over 2.3 lakh MT crude oil set to arrive at Visakhapatnam Port

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid ongoing global developments influencing energy supply chains, Visakhapatnam Port is set to receive multiple consignments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil over the coming days, according to port sources.
A total of 72,000 tonnes (72 TMT) of LPG will arrive in three separate shipments beginning Friday. The LPG carrier BW Birch is expected on March 27 with 24 TMT of cargo, transshipped from within India. Two additional vessels, namely Hellas Gladiator and Gas Jupiter, are scheduled to arrive on March 30, each carrying 24 TMT. While Hellas Gladiator has loaded its cargo from the Netherlands, Gas Jupiter is transporting LPG sourced from the United States.
In addition to LPG, substantial volumes of crude oil is also expected to the port. Approximately 99,898 MT of blended crude oil will be brought in by MT Desh Gaurav, which is scheduled to arrive at 20:00 hrs on April 5. The vessel has loaded its cargo at Mundra and is handled by agent AVBGPR.
Further, MT Jumbo is expected to arrive on March 27 (PM hours) carrying 136,728 MT of crude oil sourced from Russia. Another tanker, MT Fondeya, is scheduled for arrival on April 2 (PM hours) with 96,542 MT of crude oil, also of Russian origin.
Both vessels are represented by agent NAVSHIP. Together, these shipments account for a significant inflow of crude oil to the port over the next week.
Recent weeks have also seen steady LPG traffic at the port. The LPG carrier Lupinus, carrying 22 TMT from Qatar, arrived on February 26 and sailed on March 3. Similarly, AI Wukir brought 26 TMT from the UAE, arriving on March 7 and departing on March 12.
Crude oil handling at the port has remained active throughout March. MT Swarna Brahmaputra carrying 68 TMT arrived on March 1 from Kakinada and sailed on March 8 after backloading 64 TMT of crude bound for Mumbai. MT Swarna Sindhu arrived on March 6 from Mumbai and departed on March 8. MT Desh Vishal made two calls, first arriving on March 7 with 204 TMT of crude from Basra, Iraq, and sailing on March 10, and again on March 12 with 112 TMT from the same port before departing on March 14.
Among other vessels, MT Velora carrying 140 TMT from Novorossiysk, Russia, arrived on March 13 and sailed on March 15, while MT Delta Kanaris with 102 TMT from Gentil, Gabon, arrived on March 17 and departed on March 18.
MT Swarna Ganga (79 TMT from Mundra) and MT Swarna Godavari (67 TMT from Kakinada) both arrived on March 20 and sailed on March 22.
Another vessel, MT Swarna Sindhu, arrived on March 22 with 82 TMT from Kakinada and was shifted to anchorage on March 24.
Most recently, MT Centurion I carrying 100 TMT of crude oil from RU ULU, Russia, arrived on March 25 and continues discharge operations at the port.
Port officials maintained that these scheduled arrivals and recent movements are part of ongoing logistics operations to meet regional energy requirements.