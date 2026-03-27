Andhra govt reduced power burden on people: APTDC chief

VIJAYAWADA: AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman Nukasani Balaji has asserted that the coalition government has significantly reduced the electricity burden on people of Andhra Pradesh, in sharp contrast to the previous regime.

“Since taking charge in 2024 under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the government has focused on people’s welfare without imposing any additional economic burden. It has cleared Rs 4,497.89 crore in true-up charges proposed by discoms for the 2019-24 period and ensured 24-hour power supply with almost no outages.

In comparison, the previous government increased electricity charges nine times, imposed a burden of around Rs 32,000 crore on consumers, and left the State with nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in debt while failing to provide reliable supply,” Balaji said while speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Thursday.

He said that the coalition government recently informed discoms it will absorb approximately Rs 16,000 crore in deficits.

Balaji said while the previous policies drove industries away, the current government is attracting investments.