Andhra Pradesh HC orders post as per qualifications in compassionate appointment case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that an employee appointed on compassionate grounds must be given a post suited to their qualifications, if they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

The court also clarified that denying such a post by relying on a circular meant for promotions is unjust and impermissible.

A bench comprising Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao and Justice Toota Chandra Dhanasekhar delivered the verdict, bringing an end to petitioner Shashikanth Reddy’s 17-year-long legal battle.

Referring to guidelines issued in Government Order (GO) 162 in 1991, the court said authorities are obligated to assign an appropriate post to candidates appointed on compassionate grounds, provided they possess the required educational qualifications.

The court found fault with the Kadapa District Judge for rejecting the request of Pidugu Shashikanth Reddy, who has been working as an attender in the Junior Civil Judge Court in Nandalur. He had sought appointment as a Junior Assistant, citing his qualifications, but his plea was rejected based on a circular related to promotions.

The High Court termed the decision unilateral and set aside the district judge’s order. It directed the district judge to consider Shashikanth Reddy for the post of Junior Assistant, regularise his services, and grant him promotions and time-scale benefits.

Shashikanth Reddy was appointed as an attender on December 7, 2004, on compassionate grounds following his father’s death.