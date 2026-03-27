AP Chambers hails tariff order as balanced

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has appreciated the State government and Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for balanced and forward-looking tariff order for FY 2026-27 that protects consumers while supporting industry and power sector.

The AP Chambers observed that the key positives include zero tariff hike across all categories, no true-up charges, avoiding extra burden, reduction in commercial tariffs, continued support to agriculture and weaker sections, commitment to bridge DISCOM revenue gaps

In a release issued on Thursday, AP Chambers executive vice president B Raja Sekhar said that tariff stability will boost investor confidence, improve ease of doing business, and support industrial growth. The rationalisation of tariff categories and continued focus on renewable energy-including a separate category for solar manufacturing and retention of the green power segment-are welcome steps.

AP Chambers urged the government and APERC to raise the current 500 kW net metering cap to at least 1000 kW, aligning with progressive states. This will accelerate rooftop solar adoption, attract investments, reduce costs for MSMEs, and strengthen clean energy goals.