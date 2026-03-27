Move to end uncertainty on legal status of Amaravathi

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu has announced that a special session of the Assembly will be convened on March 28 (Saturday) to pass a unanimous resolution in the Assembly declaring the Vijayawada - Amaravati region as the official capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Ayyanna Patrudu told mediapersons on Thursday that there has been no clear legal backing so far to formally recognise Amaravati as the capital. He said the resolution will be immediately forwarded to the Central government for necessary action. While the Centre has already expressed its approval for Amaravati as the capital, a formal bill needs to be passed in Parliament to provide complete legal validity.

With Parliament sessions scheduled to continue till April 4, the State government plans to ensure that the Assembly’s resolution is promptly introduced in Parliament for enactment, Ayyanna Patrudu said and that once the bill is passed, it is expected to put an end to ongoing criticism and uncertainty surrounding the capital issue, he added.