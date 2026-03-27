Properties worth Rs 70 crore of Raj Kesireddy attached in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued ad-interim orders to attach properties worth Rs 70 crore, belonging to Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy, the prime accused in the multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

According to the GO issued on Thursday., three properties identified were worth Rs 70 crore and the investigating agency found that the accused purchased them with the illegitimate money obtained through commissions from distilleries.

Following a complaint from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) that large-scale illegalities took place in the implementation of the excise policy in the State during 2019-24, particularly relating to the manual issuance of OFS (Order of Supply) to promote certain liquor brands, abnormal increase of prices, payment of commissions and kickbacks and decisions taken by the public officials resulting in undue pecuniary advantage to several individuals and entities, CID registered a case, and found that Rs 3,400 crore loss was incurred to the State exchequer and role of several persons in the scam. During investigation, several immovable properties have been identified, which are obtained or acquired by means of commission of the offence.

Several properties acquired by Raj Kesireddy were identified in Telangana in the names of his parents, which were purchased from multiple sellers.

“On verification of the document No.1174/2024, dated 10.05.2024 of SRO Shabad and evidential witness statements, it revealed that although the land total extent of 20 acres was registered at Rs 2.69 crore while the actual consideration was Rs 70 crore. However, Rs 67.3 crore was paid in cash (unaccounted), derived from the wrongful gains from

liquor scam kickbacks and purchased land in the name of his mother by Raj Kesireddy,” read the GO.