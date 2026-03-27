Resolution on Amaravati as Capital just a drama: YSRCP leader Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the Assembly resolution on Amaravati is nothing but a political drama by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to divert public attention.

He stated that farmers and people are being misled, while the government has failed to fulfil its promises. Growing doubts among farmers are now turning into questions, and the resolution is an attempt to escape accountability.

Responding to media queries at the YSRCP central office on Wednesday, Sajjala questioned the need for such a resolution. “Who objected to Amaravati? Who stopped its construction?” he asked, demanding clear answers from Chandrababu Naidu.

He also pointed out that if the government is sincere about discussion, it should convene the Legislative Council. The Council is not being called because the government has no answers to the questions that would be raised.

Sajjala clarified that the YSRCP party is not against Amaravati or the capital region. He said that even Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy never opposed Amaravati, and under the decentralisation policy, it has a role as a capital.