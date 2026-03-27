Zero tolerance to drug smuggling in Andhra: DGP Harish Kumar Gupta

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said the police have intensified their efforts of curb the cultivation, sale and transportation of ganja and other narcotic substances across the State.

He said more than 100 notorious and repeated offenders in ganja cases were charged and sent to jail invoking the PITNDPS Act, mentioning that a zero tolerance policy is being observed in NDPS Act cases.

In an official release on Thursday, the DGP said a statewide crackdown is being implemented under the supervision of Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) chief Ake Ravi Krishna “Between February 24, 2025 and March 26, 2026, a total of 101 detention orders were issued against hardcore narcotics offenders across the State. District-wise, the highest number of cases was reported in NTR (25), followed by ASR (18), East Godavari (17), Visakhapatnam (11), Anakapalli (10), Tirupati (10), Vizianagaram (8), and Nellore (2),” he explained.

Strict enforcement of the law has had a strong deterrent effect on so-called “blade batch” criminals-local anti-social elements who assist drug syndicates in transportation, distribution, and protection. The stringent measures have disrupted drug networks, and helped restore public order. The DGP reiterated the government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State.