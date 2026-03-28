Andhra farmers seek Rs 360 per kg for Virginia tobacco

ELURU: Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Association State Assistant Secretary K Srinivas has demanded that the average price of Virginia tobacco be fixed at Rs 360 per kg to ensure fair returns to farmers. He warned that if a remunerative price is not provided, farmers will launch protests.

Speaking at a meeting on Friday, Srinivas expressed concern over the disappointing start to procurement at auction platforms in Eluru and East Godavari districts since March 25. He noted that last year’s opening price was Rs 295 per kg, while this year it has dropped to Rs 265. Farmers had expected at least last year’s rate, but he alleged that neither purchasing companies nor Tobacco Board officials addressed their concerns.

Srinivas said farmers cultivated high-quality tobacco this season despite rising input costs and deserve a better price. He urged both the Central and State governments to intervene, hold discussions with farmers, and ensure fair rate.