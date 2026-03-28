Andhra issues SOP to strengthen anti-human trafficking measures, mandates coordinated action

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to strengthen the fight against human trafficking, the State government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandating strict implementation by all concerned departments.

The SOP aims to establish a structured and coordinated mechanism among rescue teams and government agencies to ensure immediate protection, rehabilitation, and reintegration of trafficked persons.

Recognising trafficking as a grave offence, the government emphasised the need for a multi-departmental approach to effectively handle rescue, protection and rehabilitation efforts. The SOP has been formulated in alignment with key legislations, including the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, along with guidelines issued by Central ministries.

As per the SOP, rescue operations will be carried out by a specialised team comprising police personnel, preferably from the Anti Human Trafficking Unit-a woman police officer, representatives from the District Child Protection Unit and Labour Department (in relevant cases), NGO representatives, and medical officers.

A district-level coordination committee, headed by the District Collector, will oversee implementation with members from multiple departments and civil society organisations.