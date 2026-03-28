Andhra's Polavaram district intensifies malaria prevention drive

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Polavaram district administration has intensified efforts to prevent malaria outbreaks by launching a campaign across 642 vulnerable villages.

With cases typically rising in agency areas from June, officials have begun precautionary measures early this year.

District Malaria Officer K Bhaskara Rao told the TNIE that a two-phase indoor residual spraying programme will be carried out to control mosquito breeding. The first phase runs from April 15 to June 30, followed by the second from July 15 to August 31. Health workers will conduct door-to-door spraying of insecticides to curb transmission.

Of the district’s 1,034 villages, 642 have been identified as malaria-prone. Anti-larval measures are also being taken in stagnant water sources. The administration has submitted proposals for 1,85,000 mosquito nets, with 28,600 sanctioned in first phase for distribution.

A Rapid Fever Survey is underway until April 15. ASHA workers and ANMs are visiting households to identify fever cases, with blood tests conducted for diagnosis and treatment. Malaria data show fluctuating trends: 1,883 cases were reported in 2022-23, 1,280 in 2023-24, and 1,832 in 2024-25.

In 2025, only 192 cases were reported up to March 2026, suggesting early interventions may be reducing the spread.

Officials said sustained preventive action and community awareness will be key to controlling malaria.