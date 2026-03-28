CM Naidu urges Centre to step in as maize prices dip

VIJAYAWADA: Responding swiftly to the concerns raised by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu over the distress faced by maize farmers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a detailed letter to the Centre seeking urgent intervention and financial support.
The Minister brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that during the Rabi 2025-26 season, maize cultivation expanded significantly across Andhra Pradesh, covering about 4.83 lakh hectares with an estimated production of 37.61 lakh metric tonnes. Despite the bumper output, market prices have fallen below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), pushing farmers into severe financial stress.
He noted that due to urgent financial requirements, many farmers are being forced into distress sales, selling their produce at prices far below remunerative levels. Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Atchannaidu stressed the need for immediate Central intervention to stabilise prices and protect farmers’ incomes.
Taking prompt action, the Chief Minister, in his letter addressed to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, explained that the surplus production and subdued market demand have led to a decline in maize prices, which may worsen further during the peak arrival period extending up to June 2026.
In his communication, the CM requested the Government of India to permit implementation of the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for maize through NAFED in coordination with AP Markfed.
He specifically urged the Centre to treat Andhra Pradesh as a special case and bear 100% of the financial burden under the scheme, instead of the existing 50:50 sharing pattern. He also sought expansion of the scheme’s coverage from the current 25% to 100% of maize production, ensuring that all affected farmers benefit.
Further, the Chief Minister requested that the scheme be allowed to continue until June 2026 so as to cover the entire peak arrival season. He emphasised that the proposed intervention would ensure farmers receive compensation for the difference between MSP and prevailing market prices, thereby preventing distress sales.
Reiterating his commitment to farmers’ welfare, the CM urged the Union government to accord immediate approval to the proposal, stating that timely support would provide much-needed relief to lakhs of maize farmers across the state.
STATE HAS SET BENCHMARK IN MISSION KARMAYOGI: NAIDU
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that it is a proud that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a national benchmark in Mission Karmayogi, demonstrating how technology-driven learning can translate into real governance outcomes. Taking to ‘X’ on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu mentioned “Sadhana Saptah National Learning Week from 2nd to 8th April 2026 to strengthen governance capabilities among government employees. This is an opportunity for every employee to actively participate with purpose, while completing the mandatory AI course as part of our commitment to future-ready governance.”
CM HAILS CENTRE’S MOVE TO CUT EXCISE DUTY ON PETROL, DIESEL
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday hailed the decision of the Union government to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Naidu posted “The true strength of leadership is proven in testing times, and as I always say, India is fortunate to have Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji at the helm, providing stability amid challenging global conditions. The Union Government’s decision today to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel is a strong, people-centric move. We in Andhra Pradesh warmly welcome this step, as it will help shield the common man from global price volatility.”