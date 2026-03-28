CM Naidu urges Centre to step in as maize prices dip

VIJAYAWADA: Responding swiftly to the concerns raised by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu over the distress faced by maize farmers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a detailed letter to the Centre seeking urgent intervention and financial support.

The Minister brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that during the Rabi 2025-26 season, maize cultivation expanded significantly across Andhra Pradesh, covering about 4.83 lakh hectares with an estimated production of 37.61 lakh metric tonnes. Despite the bumper output, market prices have fallen below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), pushing farmers into severe financial stress.

He noted that due to urgent financial requirements, many farmers are being forced into distress sales, selling their produce at prices far below remunerative levels. Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Atchannaidu stressed the need for immediate Central intervention to stabilise prices and protect farmers’ incomes.

Taking prompt action, the Chief Minister, in his letter addressed to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, explained that the surplus production and subdued market demand have led to a decline in maize prices, which may worsen further during the peak arrival period extending up to June 2026.

In his communication, the CM requested the Government of India to permit implementation of the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for maize through NAFED in coordination with AP Markfed.