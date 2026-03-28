DCIL sets sights on Rs 3,000-crore turnover with expansion, modernisation drive in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has outlined an ambitious expansion and modernisation plan as it steps into its 50th year, targeting a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore over the next five to 10 years.

Managing Director and CEO Captain S Divakar said the company is focusing on fleet augmentation, diversification into new segments, and strengthening its global presence while continuing to support India’s maritime infrastructure. “At present, DCIL handles nearly 80 per cent of maintenance dredging in India, accounting for about 110 million cubic metres annually out of a total 150 million cubic metres. However, its share in capital dredging remains around 10 per cent, which the company aims to expand, Captain Divakar noted.

Reflecting on the company’s growth, Divakar stated DCIL has evolved from operating one or two dredgers to building a modern fleet with enhanced technical capabilities. “Hopper capacity has increased from about 3,500 cubic metres to 12,000 cubic metres, while dredging depth capability has improved from 10-15 metres to up to 25 metres. Parallelly, major ports in India have seen channel depths increase to nearly 22 metres from earlier levels of 10-12 metres,” he explained.

The company has also recorded steady financial growth. From revenues of around Rs 150-200 crore in its early years, DCIL achieved its highest-ever turnover of Rs 1,146 crore, with a current order book of about Rs 1,400 crore. “DCIL has expanded its overseas footprint with projects in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Notable assignments include dredging works at Yanbu in Saudi Arabia and a large-scale reclamation project in Bahrain involving around 10 million cubic metres,” he said.