Fruit covering gains ground as Andhra govt push cuts losses, boosts mango yield for farmers

KADAPA: In a major relief to mango growers, the state government has been promoting an innovative “fruit covering” method to tackle major issues like pest attacks and diseases, helping farmers reduce losses and improve yields.

With a 50% subsidy, farmers are receiving financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per hectare, making the technique both affordable and effective.

Horticulture officials are encouraging farmers to adopt the fruit covering method, which reduces pesticide usage while ensuring better quality produce and higher returns. Farmers have applied for fruit covers for about 50 hectares, across Kadapa, Badvel, Porumamilla, Pulivendula, Muddanur, and Mydukuru divisions.

“We have been cultivating mango in 15 acres, and already covered over 60% of the trees, which has been showing promising results. It prevents pest attacks, improves fruit quality, and increases income. With the subsidy, our financial burden has also reduced,” says Subbarayudu, a farmer from Gopavaram. Experts highlight that covering fruits at the right stage-when they weigh around 100 grams or are about the size of an egg or lemon (approximately 55-60 days after flowering)-is crucial. Covering too early or too late may reduce effectiveness.

Additionally, reduced pesticide usage ensures that harmful residues do not enter the fruit, making them safer for consumers. The technique also lowers input costs and minimizes damage caused by birds.

District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri urged farmers to make full use of the subsidy and adopt the method for better, loss-free yields. The government is providing financial assistance for up to two hectares per farmer under this scheme.