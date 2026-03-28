JSW expedites Kadapa Steel Plant work in Andhra

KADAPA: The long-awaited Kadapa Steel Plant, a dream of the people of Kadapa and the Rayalaseema region for nearly two decades, is finally moving forward with renewed momentum. After years of uncertainty and delays, concrete steps are now being taken towards establishing the plant under the name JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant.

The project, which was initially proposed under the YSR Steel Corporation during the previous government, saw foundation and preparatory ceremonies conducted earlier. It has now been taken over by JSW, which has entered into an agreement with the government to set up the plant with an investment of Rs 16,350 crore in two phases. With the company initiating key steps, hopes have once again risen among the people of the region.

In a major development, 1,100 acres of land has been officially transferred from YSR Steel Corporation for the project. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) completed the sale agreement with JSW on Wednesday. The company has paid Rs 55 crore to APIIC as part of the agreement, marking the completion of land acquisition for the plant. Additionally, environmental clearances obtained earlier under the YSR Steel Corporation are expected to be transferred to the new project entity.

The steel plant will be established in Sunnapurallapalle and Peddadandluru areas of Jammalamadugu mandal. JSW plans to invest a total of Rs 16,350 crore in two phases.

In the first phase, Rs 4,500 crore will be invested to set up a plant with a capacity of 1 million tonnes, targeted for completion by April 2029. This phase is expected to generate employment for around 1,000 people.