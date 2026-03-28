Murder accused shot after attacking police during crime scene reconstruction in Andhra's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: A murder accused was shot at when he attacked police during a crime scene reconstruction at Yadiki in Anantapur district on Friday.

Sarvesh of Nitturu had allegedly abducted his nephew Boya Hemachandra (5) of Kona Uppalapaadu village from school on Wednesday afternoon and took him to the Kundanakota forest area, where he strangled the boy to death with a rope.

He later covered the body with stones and returned home and tried to mislead the family by filing a missing complaint.

The police suspected the involvement of Sarvesh in the murder after analysing the CCTV camera footage. When questioned, Sarvesh reportedly confessed to committing the murder.

The police took Sarvesh to the Kundanakota forest area in the early hours on Friday to recreate the crime scene. Sarvesh suddenly attacked constable Venkatesh Naik with a beer bottle found nearby. In response, CI Ramasubbaiah shot the accused in the legs. However, Sarvesh continued to resist and attempted to attack the cops, forcing the CI to fire another round at his knees. The accused collapsed on the spot.