‘Pastor remarks against Dy CM only to foment communal unrest in Andhra’: Jana Sena

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting to controversial remarks made by pastor Ajay Babu against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and the State government, leaders of the ruling coalition on Friday alleged that the statements were part of a planned attempt to disturb communal harmony.

Addressing a press conference at the Jana Sena Central office in Mangalagiri, State Mala Corporation Chairman Pedapudi Vijay Kumar and State Madiga Corporation Director Betapudi Vijay Sekhar said Ajay Babu, reportedly from Khammam, made provocative comments during a recent public meeting, criticising the functioning of the government and targeting Pawan Kalyan.

They said the pastor questioned the government’s response to issues concerning the Christian community and accused Pawan Kalyan of focusing on selective matters instead of broader public concerns. The leaders alleged that some of his remarks were derogatory and capable of inciting divisions among communities.

The coalition leaders further claimed that such statements were being politically backed by the opposition YSRCP to create communal discord and mislead the public. They said the government is committed to de maintaining peace in the state.