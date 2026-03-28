Speed up power projects, meet solar targets in Andhra: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed officials to expedite the implementation of various power sector projects across the State.

Holding a teleconference from his Camp Office on Friday, the Minister reviewed the progress of PM Surya Ghar, RDSS schemes with CMDs of DISCOMs and senior officials.

He emphasised the need for a war-footing approach to meet the state’s energy goals and improve infrastructure. The Minister laid special emphasis on providing free solar power to SC and ST categories under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. He set a specific target to complete at least 2,000 solar connections per constituency between the birth anniversaries of Babu Jagjivan Ram and Ambedkar.

The Energy Minister instructed officials to take stringent measures and ensure that these targets are achieved within the stipulated timeframe without any delays.

Regarding the agriculture sector, Minister Ravi Kumar ordered the immediate clearance of all pending electricity connections before the commencement of the upcoming farming season.

Ravi Kumar reiterated the State government’s commitment to supporting farmers and stressed that the electrical infrastructure must be strengthened to provide uninterrupted power supply in the farm sector.

This move is aimed at ensuring that the agricultural community faces no hurdles during the crucial cropping period.